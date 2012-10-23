BRIEF-Altus TFI plans dividend at 1.50 zlotys/share for 2016
June 5 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI):
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.0520 Malaysian ringgits)
June 5 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI):
HELSINKI, June 5 Private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.