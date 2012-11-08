Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Top ATC eyes Nasdaq listing by Q3 next year-Business Times link.reuters.com/faj83t
----
Asean banking sector integration draws near-Busin ess Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.0490 Malaysian ringgits)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.