(Corrects in third paragraph to "for-profit" from "non-profit")
AirAsia Bhd chief executive Tony Fernandes and
several partners have invested a a total of 150 million ringgit
($48.96 mln) to set up the Malaysian branch of English private
secondary school Epsom College in Malaysia.
The school, which includes full boarding facilities, has
begun enrollment for its first-term, in September 2013.
Fernandes, who is Epsom College chair of governors, AirAsia
deputy chief executive officer Kamarudin Meranun, Plato Capital
Sdn Bhd and Sesama Educaion Sdn Bhd director Kahlil Anwar Kamal
are the partners for the for-profit venture.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Sime Darby chairman Musa Hitam retires from post-Business
Times
link.reuters.com/hep83t
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.