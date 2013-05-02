Malaysian NGV Sdn Bhd (MNGV), which will be setting up 7 bln
rgt ($2.30 bln) regasification plant in Johor, is in talks with
Asian Development & Investment Bank Ltd to finance the mammoth
project.
Its president and chief executive officer (CEO), Rahmat
Ahmad, said the bank headquartered in Kuala Lumpur provides a
varied list of professional services for oil producing countries
in Asia.
"However, we are also negotiating with other local banks (to
finance the project)," he told the Edge Financial Daily on the
financing aspect of Malaysia's biggest clean energy project.
MNGV will locate the plant on a 40-acre piece of land in the
Tanjung Langsat Port Complex, within the Iskandar Regional
Development Authority's (IRDA) jurisdiction.-The Edge
($1 = 3.0425 Malaysian ringgits)