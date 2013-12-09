BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Integrax Bed, a port operator based in Lumpur, has not abandoned discussions for a possible tie-up with Brazilian miner Vale International SA.
Integrax executive director Atman Shah Mod Yousfi said for the last six months the port operator has been busy with its engagement with Teenage National Bed due to the expansion of its power plant in Manjung, Perak.
He described the negotiations with Vale as a long process and something that would open up more opportunities.
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.