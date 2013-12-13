The 4 billion ringgit ($1.24 billion) Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), which is slated for a May 2, 2014 opening, may not meet its completion deadline due to construction issues at the main areas of the airport, sources familiar with the matter said.

Malaysia Airports Holding officials did not reply to the Edge Financial Daily's queries regarding the matter as at press time yesterday.

($1 = 3.2295 Malaysian ringgits)