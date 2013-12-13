The 4 billion ringgit ($1.24 billion) Kuala Lumpur International
Airport 2 (KLIA2), which is slated for a May 2, 2014 opening,
may not meet its completion deadline due to construction issues
at the main areas of the airport, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Malaysia Airports Holding officials did not reply to the
Edge Financial Daily's queries regarding the matter as at press
time yesterday.
--------------------------------------------
Previous story: link.reuters.com/qum45v
($1 = 3.2295 Malaysian ringgits)