Berjaya Assets Bhd has big plans to transform its land in Johor
Baru into a huge entertainment resort with a chain of high-end
restaurants and clubs possibly spiced up with slot machines, a
source said.
The project, which could be built on at least 18 acres or
more near the Malaysia-Singapore causeway, is expected to steal
some business from the two casinos in Singapore where costs are
much higher.
With a large middle to high-income population expected to
settled down in Iskandar Malaysia in the coming years, the
project's proximity to the area may well attract a steady flow
of foreigners and locals.
The project needs the approval of state and some federal
government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance.
"The plan is not expected to face much resistance from the
state authorities. The issue could be the federal government,"
an unidentified source said.
"Berjaya Assets may be looking to transform its Johor
waterfront property into a huge entertainment resort," the
source said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
