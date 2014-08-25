KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 bit.ly/1wpUJEC

Nearly 200 MAS crew members resigned after jet disasters-The Edge

Almost 200 Malaysia Airline System Bhd (MAS) crew members have resigned notably after the double airline tragedies involving MH17 and MH370.

Malaysia Airline System Employees Union secretary-general Abdul Malek Ariff said they were down to only about 3,000 cabin crew staff now. "Some are afraid to fly. There is nothing we can do about this. They have developed some kind of fear and we hope that over time, they will be back to normal," he said.

In a statement to The Edge, MAS said that the total number of resignations from January to July this year was 186 and not 500 as some have alleged.

"Following the MH17 incident, there was a spike in crew resignations, but the number has now decreased to routinely expected levels."

"Many cited family pressure as the reason for their resignation due to the MH17 and MH370 tragedies. At present, the resignation rate at MAS is less than 5 percent which is way below the industry norm," it said.

-The Edge Financial Daily

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.