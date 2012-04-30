A sovereign wealth investment firm from the Middle is said to be
among the interested parties eyeing Perdana Petroleum Bhd
's 26.9 percent stake in Petra Energy Bhd,
according to sources privy to the matter.
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Malaysia's second richest man, Ananda Krishnan, is looking
to re-list his pay-TV flagship Astro All Asia Networks plc
without its overseas operations on Bursa Malaysia, sources say.
The controversial share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd
and Tune Air Sdn Bhd in respect of their partial shareholding in
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd
respectively is off, say sources. The move is seen as
Putrajaya giving in to the pressure piled on by the unions at
MAS, they add.
Bumi Armada Bhd's private placement was met with a lukewarm
response as investors mulled its future prospects and the timing
of having such exercise less than one year after its IPO in July
last year.
Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan's trouble in Indonesia and India are
proving to be serious distractions. But that's not stopping the
corporate consolidation sweeping through his diverse business
empire.
