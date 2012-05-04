link.reuters.com/nym97s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
The Indonesian parliament is reportedly considering a new law
that would result in the capping of foreign ownership in banks
in the republic to a mere 50 percent-The Malaysian Reserve.
----
The Felda group's acquisition of Robert Kuok's sugar business
in 2009 has given the impending listing of Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVHB) considerable boost with the unit
contributing 30.7 percent to its group revenue for financial
year ended December 31, second to the plantations business'
44 percent-The Edge Financial Daily.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0318 Malaysian ringgits)