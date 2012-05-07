State-owned Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd, the chief promoter of the problem-plagued Bakun hydroelectric dam, is faced with claims of more than $269.56 million (820 million ringgit), raising the cost of what already ranks as one of the country's most expensive infrastructure undertakings.

($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit)