State-owned Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd, the chief promoter of the
problem-plagued Bakun hydroelectric dam, is faced with claims
of more than $269.56 million (820 million ringgit), raising
the cost of what already ranks as one of the country's most
expensive infrastructure undertakings.
($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit)