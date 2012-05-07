Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
---- PREVIOUS ITEMS Claims rise to more than $269.56 million for Bakun dam- The Edge Financial Daily State-owned Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd, the chief promoter of the problem-plagued Bakun hydroelectric dam, is faced with claims of more than $269.56 million (820 million ringgit), raising the cost of what already ranks as one of the country's most expensive infrastructure undertakings. ---- Crest Builder JV wins $460 million development project - The Star link.reuters.com/gat97s ---- KFC Malaysia and QSR buyout close to fruition-The Star link.reuters.com/fat97s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.