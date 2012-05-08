AA Anthony Sdn Bhd's management led by Lim Tiong Chin is
negotiating a management buyout (MBO) for the Penang-based
stockbroker with its parent Multi-Purpose Holdings Bhd
, financial executive involved in the corporate
plan said.
----
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0525 Malaysian ringgit)