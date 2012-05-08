AA Anthony Sdn Bhd's management led by Lim Tiong Chin is negotiating a management buyout (MBO) for the Penang-based stockbroker with its parent Multi-Purpose Holdings Bhd , financial executive involved in the corporate plan said.

($1 = 3.0525 Malaysian ringgit)