BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit to jointly set up stomatological hospital worth 10 mln yuan
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to use 8 million yuan to set up a stomatological hospital in Wenzhou with an individual
Synthetic glove manufacturer Hartelega Holdings Bhd recorded a higher net profit of $65.66 million (201.6 million ringgit) in its financial year ended March 31, 2012, compared to $61.98 million (190.3 million ringgit a year ago. Its revenue increased by a higher rate of 26.7 percent to $303.26 million (931.08 million ringgit) in the 12-month period compared to $239.36 million (734.9 million ringgit) previously.
---- PREVIOUS ITEMS
($1 = 3.0703 Malaysian ringgit)
June 9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :