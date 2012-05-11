Fitch Affirms Lodha Developers at 'B'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based homebuilder Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', and maintained the Negative Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Lodha's outstanding USD200 million senior unsecured notes due in 2020 at 'B' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The outstanding US dollar notes are issued by Lodha's wholly owned subsidiary Lodha Developer