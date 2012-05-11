link.reuters.com/zam28s
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) is close to
securing up to $489.08 million (1.5 billion ringgit) in a
bridging loan from CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, giving
it ample time to structure a $978.15 million (3 billion
ringgit) bond for its long-term needs.
According to three separate sources, the one-year bridging
loan is intended to finance the national carrier's daily
operational needs. "This would give MAS some time to structure
the bonds", said a business executive familiar with the
matter.-The Edge Financial Daily.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0670 Malaysian ringgit)