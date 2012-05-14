The open tender for the supply of trains for the multi-
billion dollar Klang Valley mass rapid transit (MRT) project
is getting a tepid response from international players.
Industry executives tracking the tender process said that
only China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive has submitted a
bid for the supply of 58 four-car electric train sets, which
is estimated to cost around $600 mil (1.84 billion ringgit).
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Malaysia's Petronas to draw $39.07 bil investments -
New Straits Times
link.reuters.com/ver28s
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0718 Malaysian ringgit)