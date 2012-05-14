link.reuters.com/bur28s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

The impending listing of Asia Aviation Pcl, a holding company that owns 51 percent of Thai Air Asia (TAA), on the Stock Exchange of Thailand will help raise the proceeds to double TAA's fleet size and grow its network.

The IPO of Asia Aviation is expected to take place in July and media reports, quoting a filing with the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission, said the company may raise $150 mil (460.5 milllion ringgit) to $200 mil from the issuance of 750 million new shares representing a 15.46 percent stake-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- The open tender for the supply of trains for the multi- billion dollar Klang Valley mass rapid transit (MRT) project is getting a tepid response from international players.

Industry executives tracking the tender process said that only China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive has submitted a bid for the supply of 58 four-car electric train sets, which is estimated to cost around $600 mil (1.84 billion ringgit) - The Edge Financial Daily ---- Malaysia's Petronas to draw $39.07 bil investments - New Straits Times link.reuters.com/ver28s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0718 Malaysian ringgit)