French trading house Louis Dreyfus and Malaysia's top dealmakers, tycoon Quek Leng Chan and former stockbroker Chua Ma Yu, have emerged as cornerstone investors for the $3.3 bil (10.16 billion ringgit) listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH), a cast of strategic investors the government hopes will boost sentiment for the public offering which faces hostile market conditions. ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.