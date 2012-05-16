link.reuters.com/pac38s
Petronas Gas Bhd will spend some $324.6 mil
(1 billion ringgit) to build its regasification terminal
in Lahad Datu, Sabah.
Managing director and chief executive office Samsudin
Miskon said the capital expenditure (capex) for the facility,
which will convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) into gas,
includes land and construction expenses -
The Edge Financial Daily.
French trading house Louis Dreyfus and Malaysia's top
dealmakers, tycoon Quek Leng Chan and former stockbroker
Chua Ma Yu, have emerged as cornerstone investors for the
$3.3 bil (10.16 billion ringgit) listing of Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH), a cast of strategic investors
the government hopes will boost sentiment for the public
offering which faces hostile market conditions -
The Edge Financial Daily.
($1 = 3.0805 Malaysian ringgits)
