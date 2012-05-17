WCT Bhd expects its new Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, to provide recurring net profit of at least $3.21 million (10 million ringgit) annually after its launch next week. Spanning one million square feet, the mall will be the company's second. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

Malaysia's SapuraKencana needs $1 bil-$1.5 bil new jobs yearly-The Sun link.reuters.com/meg38s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.1165 Malaysian ringgit)