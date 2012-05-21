UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
Gas Malaysia Bhd will spend $41.50 mil (130 million ringgit) to $44.69 mil for its pipeline expansion and infrastructure for the distribution of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that would be supplied by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) in 2012.
Its managing director Muhamad Noor Hamid said the investment, the company's major spending this year, would be the expansion of its existing 1,800km pipeline by 70km to 90km to supply new customers and strengthen its supply network. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Malaysian electrified rail project hits snag over cost overrun-Business Times link.reuters.com/mer38s ----
($1 = 3.1328 Malaysian ringgit)
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.