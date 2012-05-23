Multi-Purpose Holdings Bhd (MPHB) is planning a major restructuring that will feature the creation of a new entity to house its non-gaming assets, a move that will turn the group into a pure proxy for the gaming sector.

Under the plan, MPHB is proposing to inject its interests in properties, hotels and financial services into a special purpose vehicle and leave the group with one asset, Magnum Corp Bhd, the profitable numbers forecast operator. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.