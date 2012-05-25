Malaysia's trade with China will continue to grow between
five percent and six percent per annum this year and will not
be affected by the slowdown in economic growth in China and
Europe, Minister of International Trade and Industry Mustapa
Mohamed said.
"It is quite normal for trade to fluctuate between the
various months, but the overall forecast would still remain,"
he told a press conference after launching the Malaysia
External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) mobile applications
called 'MyExport and Trade2Media' in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
