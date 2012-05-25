Malaysia's trade with China will continue to grow between five percent and six percent per annum this year and will not be affected by the slowdown in economic growth in China and Europe, Minister of International Trade and Industry Mustapa Mohamed said.

"It is quite normal for trade to fluctuate between the various months, but the overall forecast would still remain," he told a press conference after launching the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) mobile applications called 'MyExport and Trade2Media' in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS:

