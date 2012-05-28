UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysia's Felda Global wants to be among top global commodity giants-Business Times link.reuters.com/tur48s ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.