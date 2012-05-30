link.reuters.com/dac58s
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is currently
negotiating with Indonesian policymakers to retain its
97.4 percent ownership of PT Bank Internasional Indonesia
Tbk (BII).
Maybank president and chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul
Wahid Omar said the bank hopes Indonesia's plan to limit
foreign ownership of the country's banks at 50 percent will
not result in Maybank having to pare down its existing stake
in BII - The Edge Financial Daily
