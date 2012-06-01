link.reuters.com/qym58s
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) is reviewing
contracts with its major vendors and will drop the services
of consultancy company PlaneConsult in coming months as part
of an overall plan to reduce costs by as much as $157.64 mln
(500 million ringgit), senior company executive said.
Apart from of discontinuing the services of several
vendors, senior MAS executives said the airline has also begun
a review of its operations to have its own employees take on
activities that were previously outsourced - The Edge
Financial Daily
($1 = 3.1717 Malaysian ringgits)