The Johor government and Taiwan's CPC Corp (formerly known as Chinese Petroleum Corp) quietly signed an agreement early last week to build a $10.99 bln (35 billion ringgit) petrochemical complex in Pengerang, Johor.

Financial executives close to the deal say CPC's 43 percent unit, Kuokuang Petrochemical Technology Co, will be taking the lead in building the complex. Other than CPC, Kuokuang's other shareholders include Ho Tung Chemical Corp, Oriental Union Chemical Corp and China Man-Made Fiber Corp.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

There is nothing "wrong" with having the 13th general election (GE) during the Muslim fasting month, says Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

"We are now going into the fasting month. Some people have asked whether the general election would be held during the fasting month."

"And what's wrong with during the Raya month? After that, there's the Merdeka day and Malaysia Day celebrations," he added-The Malay Mail.

----

World's biggest condom maker Karex considering IP O-

Business Times

link.reuters.com/dak49s

----

($1 = 3.1840 Malaysian ringgits)