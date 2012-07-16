The Johor government and Taiwan's CPC Corp (formerly known
as Chinese Petroleum Corp) quietly signed an agreement early
last week to build a $10.99 bln (35 billion ringgit)
petrochemical complex in Pengerang, Johor.
Financial executives close to the deal say CPC's 43 percent
unit, Kuokuang Petrochemical Technology Co, will be taking the
lead in building the complex. Other than CPC, Kuokuang's other
shareholders include Ho Tung Chemical Corp, Oriental Union
Chemical Corp and China Man-Made Fiber Corp.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
There is nothing "wrong" with having the 13th general
election (GE) during the Muslim fasting month, says Deputy Prime
Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
"We are now going into the fasting month. Some people have
asked whether the general election would be held during the
fasting month."
"And what's wrong with during the Raya month? After that,
there's the Merdeka day and Malaysia Day celebrations," he
added-The Malay Mail.
----
World's biggest condom maker Karex considering IP O-
Business Times
link.reuters.com/dak49s
----
($1 = 3.1840 Malaysian ringgits)