GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
Malaysia is set to establish a mercantile exchange and an unlisted market platform within a year in a bid to add vibrancy to local capital markets.
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.