With an additional 5,000MW of power capacity expected to
come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest
growing power market in Asean and this has caught the eye
of international investors.
HSBC Southeast Asia's director of resources and energy
group, Troy Little, said there are many foreign buyers
assets interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but
there aren't any willing sellers.
