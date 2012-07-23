----

Foreign players eye Malaysia's power assets-The Edge

With an additional 5,000MW of power capacity expected to

come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest

growing power market in Asean and this has caught the eye

of international investors.

HSBC Southeast Asia's director of resources and energy

group, Troy Little, said there are many foreign buyers

assets interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but

there aren't any willing sellers.

