Guan Chong Bhd's initial public offering (IPO)

roadshows in Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur have been

well received, attracting strong response from institutional

investors, said its chief executive officer Brandon Tay Hoe

Lian.

It is understood that the institutional book-building

for its Singapore IPO is due to close anytime soon in time

for the targeted launch of the company's prospectus later

this week and its shares are expected to begin trading early

next month.

Foreign players eye Malaysia's power assets-The Edge

With an additional 5,000MW of power capacity expected to

come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest

growing power market in Asean and this has caught the eye

of international investors.

HSBC Southeast Asia's director of resources and energy

group, Troy Little, said there are many foreign buyers

assets interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but

there aren't any willing sellers.

