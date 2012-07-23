Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd has teamed up with Bank of Shi Zui Shan of China to set up its first Islamic bank in China - in Ningxia Province, in two years, and develop and promote Islamic banking there.

Bank Muamalat's chief executive officer Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid said the two banks will work together in setting up a framework for Islamic banking in China and aim to offer syariah-compliant products in Ningxia via a window at Bank of Shi Zui Shan's network of 23 branches.

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Guan Chong's Singapore IPO meets strong response - The Sun

Guan Chong Bhd's initial public offering (IPO) roadshows in Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur have been well received, attracting strong response from institutional investors, said its chief executive officer Brandon Tay Hoe Lian.

It is understood that the institutional book-building for its Singapore IPO is due to close anytime soon in time for the targeted launch of the company's prospectus later this week and its shares are expected to begin trading early next month.

Sime Darby plans Liberian palm oil bulking facilities -Business Times

link.reuters.com/byn59s

Foreign players eye Malaysia's power assets - The Edge

With an additional 5,000MW of power capacity expected to come onstream by 2020, Malaysia will be the fastest growing power market in Asean and this has caught the eye of international investors.

HSBC Southeast Asia's director of resources and energy group, Troy Little, said there are many foreign buyers assets interested in acquiring power assets in Malaysia but there aren't any willing sellers.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.