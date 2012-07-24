link.reuters.com/tat59s
Malaysia's Axiata likely eyeing Myanmar - The Edge
Axiata Group Bhd is likely to be eyeing a telecoms
licence that may be available soon in bustling Myanmar, market
watchers said.
In an interview with the Financial Times a fortnight ago,
Myanmar President Thein Sein named the telecoms, IT and
technology sector as among areas the country would need
"knowledge from outside" as well as foreign investment.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.