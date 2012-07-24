----

AirAsia wants to end all agreements with Malaysia Airlines - Business Times

link.reuters.com/nat59s

Malaysia's Axiata likely eyeing Myanmar - The Edge

Axiata Group Bhd is likely to be eyeing a telecoms licence that may be available soon in bustling Myanmar, market watchers said.

In an interview with the Financial Times a fortnight ago, Myanmar President Thein Sein named the telecoms, IT and technology sector as among areas the country would need "knowledge from outside" as well as foreign investment.

