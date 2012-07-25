Four market makers have been appointed for Bursa Malaysia
Bhd's recently-launched option on crude palm oil
futures (OCPO), the first Asian exchange-traded agricultural
options contract.
Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Tajuddin Atan
told the Malaysian Reserve in an email interview that the
appointments of the market makers will help facilitate the
trading of new derivative products.
