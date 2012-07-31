Intra-Asia trade will form about 40 percent of global trade by
2030, supported by a large and growing middle class and the
increasing development of regional economies, say banking
experts.
Vijey Ananda, Standard Chartered Bank head of transaction
banking in Malaysia, said Asia accounts for about 18 percent of
global trade today, a noticeable rise from 7 percent in 1990.
