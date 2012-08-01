GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
link.reuters.com/keg79s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Yinson Holdings to bid for more Vietnam oil & gas contracts-The Star link.reuters.com/feg79s ---- George Kent wins Ampang light rail transit contract-Business Times link.reuters.com/wag79s ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ((Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com) ($1 = 3.1295 Malaysian ringgit)
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's selection of Jeffrey Bossert Clark to be the Justice Department's top environmental lawyer has raised concerns by Gulf coast environmental groups as he was the lawyer for international oil company BP Plc in the aftermath of the company's 2010 drilling rig explosion.