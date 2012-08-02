(Correct number of sites to 11 from two in first paragraph) The Sungai Buloh-Kajang Blue Line of the Klang Valley My Rapid Transit (MRT) project has moved from preparatory works to active construction at 11 sites along its alignment.

MRT Corp strategic communications and public relations director Amir Mahmood Razak said there had been no delays and the target completion date remained at mid-2017. ----

