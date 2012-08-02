link.reuters.com/ben79s ---- PREVIOUS ITEM: Mass rapid transit construction begins-The Sun The Sungai Buloh-Kajang Blue Line of the Klang Valley My Rapid Transit (MRT) project has moved from preparatory works to active construction at two sites along its alignment.

MRT Corp strategic communications and public relations director Amir Mahmood Razak said there had been no delays and the target completion date remained at mid-2017. ----

