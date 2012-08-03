Regional investors are concerned about several aspects of the
Malaysian oil and gas (O&G) sector, including whether there is
political will to execute adjustments to the heavily subsidised
natural gas prices.
There was a "general scepticism" on the execution of
adjustments on a progressive basis to match market prices over
the next four to five years, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd
(Maybank IB) said in a research report released on Thursday
following its marketing trips to Singapore and Hong Kong.
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
DRB-Hicom eyes Asean car market - The Edge
DRB-Hicom Bhd is looking to capitalise on
collaboration with Japan's Honda Motor Co and Germany's
Volkswagen AG by exporting vehicles to neighbouring
Asean countries.
DRB-Hicom, Malaysia's largest automotive firm after its
recent takeover of Proton Holdings Bhd, needs to look
abroad as its domestic market is saturated, an analyst said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com)