AirAsia Bhd's long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Sdn Bhd, aims to triple the number of passengers by 2015 as it expands its fleet to 25 aircraft, said chief executive officer Azran Osman-Rani.

"We carried 2.5 million passengers in 2011. We hope once the 14 aircrafts are delivered by 2014, we will be able to carry some seven million passengers in the 12 months after the delivery," Azran said after the signing ceremony between the carrier and International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

