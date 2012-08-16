UPDATE 1-Qatari export costs to rise as ports ban disrupts trading
* Norsk Hydro says aluminium shipments blocked from UAE port (Updates with Bahraini port restriction, adds comment)
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is on schedule to finalise the acquisition of the Philippines' Bank of Commerce (BoC), according to group chief executive Nazir Razak.
"Things are going very well. There is no reason to think otherwise than we will not be able to meet the target date of acquiring BoC by October 1," he told reporters after announcing CIMB's first-half financial year 2012 (1HFY12) results in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
* Norsk Hydro says aluminium shipments blocked from UAE port (Updates with Bahraini port restriction, adds comment)
BOCA DO ACRE, Brazil, June 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - I nside Brazil's Indigenous Reserve 124, Chief Geraldo Apurina walks along a muddy footpath, past towering trees as yet untouched by Amazon loggers.