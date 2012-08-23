UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Felda Global suspends CEO after he refuses to quit
* Zakaria accused of wrongdoing in payments to Afghan firm -letter
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)
* Zakaria accused of wrongdoing in payments to Afghan firm -letter
SEATTLE, June 5 Seattle's City Council voted on Monday to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages sold to consumers, becoming the latest of several local government bodies across the country to take such action for the sake of public health.