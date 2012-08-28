link.reuters.com/zan32t
-----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Eversendai targets CIS nations, names Azerbaijan as entry
point-Malaysian Reserve
Eversendai Corp Bhd, a home-grown company
specialising in structural steel, plans to expand its operations
to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in
anticipation of the region's expected growth, singling out
Azerbaijan as an entry point.
"We are currently negotiating a project in Azerbaijan,
(which is) in the advanced stage, and we're hoping we'll get an
order soon. There's a good chance," Eversendai executive
chairman AK Nathan told the Malaysian Reserve in a recent
interview.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.