BRIEF-Frasers Logistics And Industrial Trust says Perpetual (Asia) Ltd to acquire interests in properties in Australia
* Perpetual (Asia) Ltd entered into agreements to acquire interests in seven industrial properties in Australia
Felda Global in talks to buy land in Myanmar-Business Times
Eversendai targets CIS nations, names Azerbaijan as entry point-Malaysian Reserve
Eversendai Corp Bhd, a home-grown company specialising in structural steel, plans to expand its operations to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in anticipation of the region's expected growth, singling out Azerbaijan as an entry point.
"We are currently negotiating a project in Azerbaijan, (which is) in the advanced stage, and we're hoping we'll get an order soon. There's a good chance," Eversendai executive chairman AK Nathan told the Malaysian Reserve in a recent interview.
