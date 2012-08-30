link.reuters.com/pax32t
Sime Darby aims for one mln hectares by 2015-The Edge
Sime Darby Bhd aims to increase its plantation
landbank to one million hectares in the next three years, eyeing
land expansion in Indonesia and Africa, group chief executive
officer Mohd Bakke Salleh said.
"We are working towards a significant increase in our
landbank and are looking at Africa and Indonesia," Bakke said on
Wednesday after announcing the conglomerate's results for the
fourth quarter of the financial year ended June 30 (4QFY12).
