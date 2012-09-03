UOA Development Bhd says its combined new property
sales for 2012 and 2013 may surpass the 4 bln rgt ($1.28 bln)
mark, helped by substantial real estate launches from the
property company during the two-year period.
In emailed replies to enquiries by The Edge Financial Daily,
UOA said after achieving record new property sales of 900.2 mln
rgt ($288.11 mln) in the first half of 2012, the group is
targeting 3.5 bln rgt ($1.12 bln) worth of sales from the second
half of this year to end 2013.
($1 = 3.1245 Malaysian ringgit)