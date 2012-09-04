link.reuters.com/muq42t
Port of Tanjung Pelepas blocks sale of Petroleum Hub-The
Edge Financial Daily.
Businessman Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary is blocking a plan by
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd to sell the financially
troubled Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH) in Johor.
Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), which is 70 percent owned by
Syed Mokhtar's MMC Corp Bhd, is opposed to CIMB's
proposal to sell APH, and has made its objections known to the
bank-appointed receivers of the failed petroleum venture,
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
