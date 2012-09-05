AirAsia Bhd is adding three more aircraft to its operating fleet by leasing them from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC).

The lease term will start in the fourth quarter of the year and last for 12 years, said AirAsia's chief executive officer Aireen Omar.

"We decided to lease from ICBC because Airbus was not able to bring forward all our required orders. We need more aircraft to sustain our growth and rising demand," she told The Edge Financial Daily over a telephone interview.

