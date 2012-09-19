Investment income of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for
the second quarter ended June 30 rose by 905.75 million ringgit
($297.75 million) or 13.42 pct to 7.66 billion ringgit.
According to EPF chief executive officer (CEO) Azlan Zainol,
the healthy earnings in the quarter were backed by strong
performance from equities investments.
($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit)