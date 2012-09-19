Investment income of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for the second quarter ended June 30 rose by 905.75 million ringgit ($297.75 million) or 13.42 pct to 7.66 billion ringgit.

According to EPF chief executive officer (CEO) Azlan Zainol, the healthy earnings in the quarter were backed by strong performance from equities investments.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

World Bank:Islamic finance assets to grow 10-15 pct annually-The Star

link.reuters.com/zeh72t

----

Asean Trading Link goes live with Bursa Malaysia, Singapore Exchange-The Sun

link.reuters.com/weh72t

----

Petronas sells Thai service stations to Susco-Business Times

link.reuters.com/teh72t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit)