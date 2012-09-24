Oil and gas (O&G) stalwart Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd
, the single largest shareholder of Perdana Petroleum
Bhd, could be increasing its hold on the latter.
Dayang has been accumulating shares in Perdana Petroleum
over the last one week, said financial executives familiar with
the company. Dayang presently owns 14.88 percent of Perdana
Petroleum, insiders say it is mandated to buy as much as 20
percent.
"Basically there are a lot of HUCC (hook up, construction
and commissioning) jobs coming on stream. With Dayang increasing
its stake in Perdana, it will have a better control of its
marine spread when bidding for jobs," said one of the
executives.
(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)